Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will face the Las Vegas Raiders -- whose pass defense was ranked 15th in the league last year (216.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Maye's next game against the Raiders, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Drake Maye Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Passing Yards: 204.66

204.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.45

1.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.70

20.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 22nd at his position and 48th overall, Maye picked up 177.1 fantasy points (13.6 per game) last year.

Maye accumulated 20.8 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 276 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last season (Week 7 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars).

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 6 against the Houston Texans -- Maye finished with 19.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 20-of-33 (60.6%), 243 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 38 yards.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 3 against the New York Jets), Maye finished with 2.1 fantasy points -- 4-of-8 (50%), 22 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Against Las Vegas last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Raiders last season.

In the passing game, Las Vegas allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Raiders allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Las Vegas gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

Against the Raiders last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Las Vegas allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, five players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Raiders last season.

Against Las Vegas last season, 12 players ran for at least one TD.

Only two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Raiders last year.

