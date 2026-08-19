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Drake Maye 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Drake Maye 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Drake Maye is the fourth-most popular quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 350.9 fantasy points a year ago (second among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, scroll down.

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Drake Maye Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Maye's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points279.154
2026 Projected Fantasy Points288.866

Drake Maye 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the New York Jets, Maye put up a season-high 32.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 19-of-21 (90.5%), 256 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 22 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Raiders14.830-for-46287110
Week 2@Dolphins26.319-for-23230201
Week 3Steelers19.228-for-37268210
Week 4Panthers23.214-for-17203201
Week 5@Bills12.122-for-30273000
Week 6@Saints27.218-for-26261300
Week 7@Titans23.121-for-23222200

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Drake Maye and the Patriots Receiving Corps

Maye threw for 4,394 yards while completing 72% of his passes (354-of-492), with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year (258.5 yards per game). Below is a glance at how several of Maye's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
A.J. Brown121781003712
Hunter Henry8760768722
Romeo Doubs8555724617

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Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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