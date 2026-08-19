Drake Maye 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Drake Maye is the fourth-most popular quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 350.9 fantasy points a year ago (second among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, scroll down.

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Drake Maye Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Maye's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 279.1 5 4 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 288.8 6 6

Drake Maye 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the New York Jets, Maye put up a season-high 32.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 19-of-21 (90.5%), 256 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 22 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 14.8 30-for-46 287 1 1 0 Week 2 @Dolphins 26.3 19-for-23 230 2 0 1 Week 3 Steelers 19.2 28-for-37 268 2 1 0 Week 4 Panthers 23.2 14-for-17 203 2 0 1 Week 5 @Bills 12.1 22-for-30 273 0 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 27.2 18-for-26 261 3 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 23.1 21-for-23 222 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Drake Maye and the Patriots Receiving Corps

Maye threw for 4,394 yards while completing 72% of his passes (354-of-492), with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year (258.5 yards per game). Below is a glance at how several of Maye's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets A.J. Brown 121 78 1003 7 12 Hunter Henry 87 60 768 7 22 Romeo Doubs 85 55 724 6 17

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