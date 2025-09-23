Drake London Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wideout Drake London is looking at a matchup against the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (229.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering London for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Drake London Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.16

63.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, London is currently the 64th-ranked player in fantasy (187th overall), with 13.9 total fantasy points (4.6 per game).

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, London reeled in five balls on eight targets for 55 yards, good for 5.5 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Commanders have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this year.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Washington has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

