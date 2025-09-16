Drake London Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London will be up against the 11th-ranked pass defense of the Carolina Panthers (194.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is London a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Panthers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing London this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Drake London Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.49

69.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, London is currently the 63rd-ranked fantasy player (189th overall), tallying 8.4 total fantasy points (4.2 per game).

In two games this season, London has been targeted 19 times, with 11 receptions for 104 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 8.4 fantasy points.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, London put up 2.9 fantasy points, tallying three receptions on four targets for 49 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this year.

Carolina's defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed two players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Carolina has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.