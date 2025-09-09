Drake London Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings
Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Minnesota Vikings -- whose passing defense was ranked 28th in the NFL last season (242 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Drake London Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Date: September 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0
- Projected Receiving Yards: 77.42
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39
Projections provided by numberFire
London 2024 Fantasy Performance
- Ranked sixth at his position and 46th overall, London picked up 180.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) last season.
- London picked up 55 yards receiving, on eight catches (15 targets), with zero touchdowns and 5.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.
- London accumulated 30.7 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last year.
- London's 21.4 fantasy points in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 12 receptions, 154 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- London ended up with 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 15 yards, on three targets.
- In his second-worst game of the year, London ended up with 3.4 fantasy points -- four receptions, 34 yards, on six targets -- in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Vikings Defensive Performance
- Minnesota allowed more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.
- The Vikings gave up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.
- Against Minnesota last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.
- In the passing game, the Vikings surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.
- Against Minnesota last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass D, the Vikings allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.
- Minnesota gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.
- In terms of run defense, the Vikings allowed just three players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.
- On the ground, Minnesota allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- Only two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings last year.
