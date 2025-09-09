Drake London Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Minnesota Vikings -- whose passing defense was ranked 28th in the NFL last season (242 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is London a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Drake London Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.42

77.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

London 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked sixth at his position and 46th overall, London picked up 180.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) last season.

London picked up 55 yards receiving, on eight catches (15 targets), with zero touchdowns and 5.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

London accumulated 30.7 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last year.

London's 21.4 fantasy points in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 12 receptions, 154 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- London ended up with 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 15 yards, on three targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, London ended up with 3.4 fantasy points -- four receptions, 34 yards, on six targets -- in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota allowed more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.

The Vikings gave up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Minnesota last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Vikings surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Minnesota last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Vikings allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Minnesota gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Vikings allowed just three players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Minnesota allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Only two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings last year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake London?