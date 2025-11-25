Drake London Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Wideout Drake London is looking at a matchup versus the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (193.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is London a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jets? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Drake London Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.38

46.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, London is currently the sixth-ranked player in fantasy (50th overall), with 117.0 total fantasy points (13.0 per game).

During his last three games London has been targeted 31 times, with 22 receptions for 341 yards and four TDs, leading to 60.1 fantasy points (20.0 per game) during that stretch.

London has amassed 86.1 total fantasy points (17.2 per game) in his last five games, catching 36 balls (on 57 targets) for 541 yards and five touchdowns.

The peak of London's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the New England Patriots, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 29.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London let down his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he managed only 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Jets this year.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to just two players this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed just two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

