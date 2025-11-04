Drake London Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London will match up with the 26th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (244.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Drake London Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 81.52

81.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

London is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (57th overall), posting 86.7 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

During his last three games London has been targeted 40 times, with 23 receptions for 318 yards and four TDs. He has posted 55.8 fantasy points (18.6 per game) during that period.

London has accumulated 78.3 total fantasy points (15.7 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 36 balls (on 58 targets) for 483 yards and five touchdowns.

The highlight of London's fantasy season so far was last week against the New England Patriots, when he caught nine balls on 14 targets for 118 yards with three touchdowns, good for 29.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake London let down his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he managed only 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Colts have given up a touchdown catch by 15 players this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Colts have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

