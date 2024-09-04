Drake London Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London will take on the team with last year's 17th-ranked pass defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (227.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With London's next game against the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing London this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

London vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.06

10.06 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.35

73.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

London 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 142nd overall and 41st at his position, London picked up 105.4 fantasy points (6.6 per game) in 2023.

In his best performance last year -- Week 14 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- London accumulated 19.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 172 yards.

London accumulated 12.7 fantasy points in Week 2 versus the Green Bay Packers -- six catches, 67 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

London recorded 0.8 fantasy points -- one catch, eight yards, on five targets -- in Week 13 versus the New York Jets, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh gave up over 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

Last year, the Steelers allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Pittsburgh gave up at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Steelers surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Pittsburgh let six players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Steelers allowed a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Against Pittsburgh last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, three players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Steelers last season.

Against Pittsburgh last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

The Steelers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last season.

Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.