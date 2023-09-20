Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

On Wednesday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Detroit Tigers.

Dodgers vs Tigers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) vs. Detroit Tigers (70-81)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | DET: (+220)

LAD: (-270) | DET: (+220) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-128) | DET: +1.5 (+106)

LAD: -1.5 (-128) | DET: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 10-3, 4.02 ERA vs Reese Olson (Tigers) - 4-7, 4.30 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (10-3) for the Dodgers and Olson (4-7) for the Tigers. Miller and his team are 12-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miller's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 10-6-0 ATS record in Olson's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Olson's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those games.

Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.2%)

Dodgers vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Tigers, Los Angeles is the favorite at -270, and Detroit is +220 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Tigers Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Tigers. The Dodgers are -128 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are +106.

Dodgers vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Tigers on September 20, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Dodgers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 76 wins in the 119 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 11 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 82 of their 142 opportunities.

In 142 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 78-64-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 40.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (47-70).

Detroit has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

In the 150 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-74-6).

The Tigers have collected a 77-73-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 170 hits, batting .311 this season with 77 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .410 and a slugging percentage of .596.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has a slash line of .339/.417/.575 this season and a team-best OPS of .991.

He is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Freeman has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double and two walks.

Max Muncy is batting .210 with a .488 slugging percentage and 101 RBI this year.

Muncy heads into this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with a double, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Will Smith is batting .263 with a .362 OBP and 72 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has totaled 132 hits with a .450 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .235 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 115th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 98th and he is 64th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .288 with 14 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Matt Vierling a has .330 on-base percentage to lead the Tigers.

Zach McKinstry has 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while batting .228.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Head to Head

9/19/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/18/2023: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/1/2022: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/30/2022: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/29/2022: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

