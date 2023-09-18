Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Dodgers vs Tigers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) vs. Detroit Tigers (70-79)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | DET: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | DET: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+118) | DET: +1.5 (-142)

LAD: -1.5 (+118) | DET: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Dodgers) - 11-11, 5.94 ERA vs Eduardo Rodriguez (Tigers) - 11-8, 3.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (11-11) to the mound, while Rodriguez (11-8) will get the nod for the Tigers. Lynn's team is 14-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lynn's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. The Tigers are 13-10-0 against the spread when Rodriguez starts. The Tigers are 7-6 in Rodríguez's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.2%)

Dodgers vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Tigers, Los Angeles is the favorite at -180, and Detroit is +152 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +118 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -142.

Dodgers vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Tigers on September 18, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Dodgers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 74, or 63.2%, of the 117 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 26 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 81 of their 140 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 77-63-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have gone 47-68 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.9% of those games).

Detroit has a 19-23 record (winning 45.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-73-6).

The Tigers have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 76-72-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (167) this season while batting .310 with 77 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .410 and a slugging percentage of .599.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Betts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .992. He has a slash line of .338/.416/.576 this season.

He is second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Max Muncy has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Muncy has recorded at least one base hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with a double, a triple, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Will Smith is batting .265 with a .365 OBP and 71 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has a slugging percentage of .446 and has 131 hits, both team-high numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .235 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 115th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks while batting .288. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Matt Vierling a has .333 on-base percentage to lead the Tigers.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .230 with 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

