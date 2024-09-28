Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-99)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-240) | COL: (+198)

LAD: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136)

LAD: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136) Total: 11 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-2, 2.96 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2) to the mound, while Antonio Senzatela will answer the bell for the Rockies. Yamamoto's team is 7-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has a record of 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Senzatela has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies covered in both chances. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for two Senzatela starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (65.3%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -240 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -164 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +136.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 11 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 138 games this year and have walked away with the win 89 times (64.5%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 15-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -240 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 89 of their 158 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 80-78-0 in 158 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 58-95 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.9% of those games).

Colorado has gone 8-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer (33.3%).

The Rockies have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-77-2).

The Rockies have a 77-81-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.651) and total hits (194) this season. He has a .309 batting average.

He ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .591 with six doubles, seven home runs, three walks and 22 RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .282 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average is 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Freeman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .290 with a .492 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Teoscar Hernandez has 32 home runs, 96 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 53rd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar has racked up 173 hits while slugging .465. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .255 with 24 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

Ryan McMahon's .329 OBP paces his team.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/19/2024: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/18/2024: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/17/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/1/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

