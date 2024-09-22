Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-63) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-95)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: COLR

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-275) | COL: (+225)

LAD: (-275) | COL: (+225) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110)

LAD: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-2, 2.63 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 0-0, 6.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2) for the Dodgers and Antonio Senzatela for the Rockies. Yamamoto and his team are 7-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-7. Senzatela has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Senzatela start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (76.1%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +225 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -132 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +110.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Rockies on Sept. 22 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 85 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 86 of 153 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 78-75-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (57-91).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, Colorado has a record of 5-6 (45.5%).

In the 153 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-75-2).

The Rockies have put together a 75-78-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.634) and total hits (180) this season. He has a .297 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .522 with two doubles, five home runs, a walk and 14 RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 33 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .281 and slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .379.

His batting average ranks 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Mookie Betts has collected 125 base hits, an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .498 this season.

Teoscar Hernandez has 30 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is batting .264 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 50th, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar's 166 hits and .466 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Ryan McMahon a has .331 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .251 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 38 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/19/2024: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/18/2024: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/17/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/1/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/31/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/28/2023: 14-5 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

