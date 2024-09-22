Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22
Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (92-63) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-95)
- Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: COLR
Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-275) | COL: (+225)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-2, 2.63 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 0-0, 6.00 ERA
The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2) for the Dodgers and Antonio Senzatela for the Rockies. Yamamoto and his team are 7-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-7. Senzatela has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Senzatela start this season -- they won.
Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (76.1%)
Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +225 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Rockies Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -132 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +110.
Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under
- The over/under for Dodgers-Rockies on Sept. 22 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 85 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 86 of 153 chances this season.
- The Dodgers are 78-75-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rockies have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (57-91).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, Colorado has a record of 5-6 (45.5%).
- In the 153 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-75-2).
- The Rockies have put together a 75-78-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.634) and total hits (180) this season. He has a .297 batting average.
- Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in slugging.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .522 with two doubles, five home runs, a walk and 14 RBI.
- Freddie Freeman has 33 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .281 and slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .379.
- His batting average ranks 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 26th.
- Mookie Betts has collected 125 base hits, an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .498 this season.
- Teoscar Hernandez has 30 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Brenton Doyle is batting .264 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 50th, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 46th in slugging.
- Ezequiel Tovar's 166 hits and .466 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .293.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Ryan McMahon a has .331 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.
- Charlie Blackmon is hitting .251 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 38 walks.
Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head
- 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 6/19/2024: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/18/2024: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 6/17/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/2/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 6/1/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)
- 5/31/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)
- 9/28/2023: 14-5 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.