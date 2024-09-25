Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-64) vs. San Diego Padres (91-66)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-132) | SD: (+112)

LAD: (-132) | SD: (+112) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+164) | SD: +1.5 (-200)

LAD: -1.5 (+164) | SD: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 13-7, 3.10 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 14-11, 3.42 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jack Flaherty (13-7) for the Dodgers and Dylan Cease (14-11) for the Padres. Flaherty and his team are 15-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 58.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-7. The Padres are 18-14-0 ATS in Cease's 32 starts with a set spread. The Padres have a 2-1 record in Cease's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.8%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Padres moneyline has Los Angeles as a -132 favorite, while San Diego is a +112 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Padres are -200 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +164.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Padres contest on Sept. 25, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 135 games this season and have come away with the win 86 times (63.7%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 71-41 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 87 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 78-77-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 57.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (31-23).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, San Diego has gone 10-13 (43.5%).

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 155 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-71-4).

The Padres have a 79-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 51% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 185 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .640. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .301 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .463 with five doubles, six home runs, five walks and 19 RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .281 with 33 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks, while slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average ranks 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Mookie Betts is batting .293 with a .500 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .269 with a .338 OBP and 93 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Hernandez has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has accumulated a team-high .384 on-base percentage. He's batting .285 and slugging .469.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Profar brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Manny Machado is hitting .276 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 158 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Luis Arraez's .388 slugging percentage leads his team.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/11/2024: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/13/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/12/2024: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/21/2024: 15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/20/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

