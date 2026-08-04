Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Dodgers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (64-49) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (69-44)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TBS, MARQ, and SportsNet LA

Cubs vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | LAD: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | LAD: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+158) | LAD: +1.5 (-192)

CHC: -1.5 (+158) | LAD: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 6-1, 3.75 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Dodgers) - 7-5, 2.79 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (6-1, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Tarik Skubal (7-5, 2.79 ERA). Assad's team is 7-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Assad's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Dodgers have a 6-10-0 record against the spread in Skubal's starts. The Dodgers were named the moneyline underdog for one Skubal start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.1%)

Cubs vs Dodgers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -126 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Dodgers are +158 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -192.

Cubs vs Dodgers Over/Under

The Cubs-Dodgers contest on Aug. 4 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 40 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 29-24 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 108 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 108 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 52-56-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Dodgers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 112 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-59-0).

The Dodgers have covered 43.8% of their games this season, going 49-63-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in OBP (.383), slugging percentage (.536) and total hits (119) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualified, he is 72nd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 99 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .482.

Suzuki has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBIs.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has a team-high OBP (.398), and paces the Dodgers in hits (116). He's batting .294 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is eighth in slugging.

Ohtani brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with five doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is slugging .487 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .309 with an on-base percentage of .384.

His batting average is fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Andy Pages is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Max Muncy is batting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks.

Cubs vs Dodgers Head to Head

8/3/2026: 10-5 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-5 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/26/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 12-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/23/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2025: 11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/13/2025: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/12/2025: 16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/11/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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