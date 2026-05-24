Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-18)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | MIL: (+150)

LAD: (-178) | MIL: (+150) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | MIL: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | MIL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 3-4, 3.32 ERA vs Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 1-2, 5.75 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-4) for the Dodgers and Brandon Sproat (1-2) for the Brewers. Yamamoto and his team are 3-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Brewers have gone 6-1-0 ATS in Sproat's seven starts with a set spread. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in three of Sproat's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.6%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Brewers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-178) and Milwaukee as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Dodgers are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -102 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -118.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Brewers contest on May 24 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (62%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 18 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 51 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 25-26-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have compiled a 10-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.8% of those games).

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Brewers have played in 48 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-25-2).

The Brewers have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 30-18-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.487) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 36th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .399. He's batting .273 and slugging .483.

He is 47th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Max Muncy has 42 hits, which is tops among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .258 with 18 extra-base hits.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang a has .410 on-base percentage to lead the Brewers. He's batting .290 while slugging .485.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Turang heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras paces his team with a .408 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He is currently 14th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jake Bauers is leading the Brewers with 44 hits.

Sal Frelick has four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .219.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

5/22/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/17/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 10/16/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/14/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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