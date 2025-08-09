FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Diontae Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Diontae Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Diontae Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points56.124686
2025 Projected Fantasy Points75.414759

Diontae Johnson 2024 Game-by-Game

Johnson accumulated 18.2 fantasy points -- eight catches, 122 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Saints1.962190
Week 2Chargers1.563150
Week 3@Raiders18.21481221
Week 4Bengals14.3137831
Week 5@Bears2.963230
Week 6Falcons13.8106781
Week 7@Commanders1.731170

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Diontae Johnson vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Johnson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Diontae Johnson6733375311
Jerry Jeudy145901229413
David Njoku9764505512
Cedric Tillman492933935

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Diontae Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup