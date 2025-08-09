Diontae Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ahead of the 2025 season, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Diontae Johnson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|56.1
|246
|86
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|75.4
|147
|59
Diontae Johnson 2024 Game-by-Game
Johnson accumulated 18.2 fantasy points -- eight catches, 122 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|1.9
|6
|2
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|1.5
|6
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|18.2
|14
|8
|122
|1
|Week 4
|Bengals
|14.3
|13
|7
|83
|1
|Week 5
|@Bears
|2.9
|6
|3
|23
|0
|Week 6
|Falcons
|13.8
|10
|6
|78
|1
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|1.7
|3
|1
|17
|0
Diontae Johnson vs. Other Browns Receivers
The Browns ran 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Johnson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Diontae Johnson
|67
|33
|375
|3
|11
|Jerry Jeudy
|145
|90
|1229
|4
|13
|David Njoku
|97
|64
|505
|5
|12
|Cedric Tillman
|49
|29
|339
|3
|5
Want more data and analysis on Diontae Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.