Diontae Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Diontae Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 56.1 246 86 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 75.4 147 59

Diontae Johnson 2024 Game-by-Game

Johnson accumulated 18.2 fantasy points -- eight catches, 122 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 1.9 6 2 19 0 Week 2 Chargers 1.5 6 3 15 0 Week 3 @Raiders 18.2 14 8 122 1 Week 4 Bengals 14.3 13 7 83 1 Week 5 @Bears 2.9 6 3 23 0 Week 6 Falcons 13.8 10 6 78 1 Week 7 @Commanders 1.7 3 1 17 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Diontae Johnson vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 62.8% passing plays and 37.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Johnson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Diontae Johnson 67 33 375 3 11 Jerry Jeudy 145 90 1229 4 13 David Njoku 97 64 505 5 12 Cedric Tillman 49 29 339 3 5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Diontae Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.