Diamondbacks vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Yankees (5-0) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172)

NYY: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 0-0, 7.20 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

The Yankees will look to Nestor Cortes Jr. against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen. Cortes helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Cortes' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Gallen has started only one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Gallen starts this season.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (58.8%)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Yankees are +142 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -172.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Yankees versus Diamondbacks on April 2 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Yankees won in 49, or 54.4%, of the 90 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, New York won 45 of 81 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Diamondbacks went 50-47 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 51.5% of those games).

Arizona went 40-44 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (47.6%).

The Diamondbacks combined with their opponents to go over the total 78 times last season for a 78-92-7 record against the over/under.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 156 hits and an OBP of .410 last season.

Gleyber Torres had an OPS of .800, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .453.

Aaron Judge ended his last campaign with 98 hits, an OBP of .406, plus a slugging percentage of .613.

Alex Verdugo slashed .264/.324/.421 and finished with an OPS of .745.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll accumulated an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .506, and had 161 hits last season.

Christian Walker hit .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Ketel Marte had 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .276 last season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/1/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/25/2023: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2023: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

