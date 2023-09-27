Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27
Odds updated as of 11:39 AM
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago White Sox.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-97)
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NBCS-CHI
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-188) | CHW: (+158)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 2-9, 6.08 ERA vs Luis Patino (White Sox) - 0-0, 4.24 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) to the mound, while Patino will answer the bell for the White Sox. Pfaadt and his team are 9-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pfaadt's team has won 16.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-5). Last season Patino and his team had a 2-4-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Patino and his team fell in both of the two games he pitched a season ago when they were the moneyline underdog.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.1%)
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline
- Arizona is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +158 underdog at home.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The White Sox are -102 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -118.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus White Sox game on September 27 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (59.2%) in those contests.
- This season Arizona has been victorious 11 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 156 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks are 85-71-0 against the spread in their 156 games that had a posted line this season.
- The White Sox have put together a 33-71 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.7% of those games).
- Chicago has gone 6-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (33.3%).
- The White Sox have played in 154 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-78-8).
- The White Sox have put together a 76-78-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll leads Arizona OPS (.871) this season. He has a .287 batting average, an on-base percentage of .363, and a slugging percentage of .507.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Christian Walker leads Arizona with 150 hits. He is batting .265 this season and has 71 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- His batting average ranks 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 16th.
- Walker has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.
- Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 156 hits.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 24 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .261 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 77th in slugging.
- Andrew Benintendi's .329 on-base percentage and .361 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .265.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 127th in slugging.
- Eloy Jimenez is batting .274 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
- Elvis Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .255.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Head to Head
- 9/26/2023: 15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/28/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/27/2022: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/26/2022: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
