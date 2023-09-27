Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 11:39 AM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago White Sox.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-97)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

ARI: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

ARI: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 2-9, 6.08 ERA vs Luis Patino (White Sox) - 0-0, 4.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) to the mound, while Patino will answer the bell for the White Sox. Pfaadt and his team are 9-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pfaadt's team has won 16.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-5). Last season Patino and his team had a 2-4-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Patino and his team fell in both of the two games he pitched a season ago when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.1%)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline

Arizona is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +158 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The White Sox are -102 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -118.

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus White Sox game on September 27 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (59.2%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has been victorious 11 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 156 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 85-71-0 against the spread in their 156 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have put together a 33-71 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.7% of those games).

Chicago has gone 6-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (33.3%).

The White Sox have played in 154 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-78-8).

The White Sox have put together a 76-78-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona OPS (.871) this season. He has a .287 batting average, an on-base percentage of .363, and a slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 150 hits. He is batting .265 this season and has 71 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average ranks 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Walker has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 156 hits.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 24 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .261 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi's .329 on-base percentage and .361 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .265.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 127th in slugging.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .274 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks.

Elvis Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .255.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Head to Head

9/26/2023: 15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/28/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/27/2022: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2022: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

