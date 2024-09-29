Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the San Diego Padres.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (88-73) vs. San Diego Padres (93-68)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: SDPA

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-220) | SD: (+184)

ARI: (-220) | SD: (+184) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-105) | SD: +1.5 (-114)

ARI: -1.5 (-105) | SD: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 10-10, 4.80 ERA vs Martín Pérez (Padres) - 5-5, 4.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (10-10) to the mound, while Martin Perez (5-5) will answer the bell for the Padres. Pfaadt's team is 15-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pfaadt's team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). When Perez starts, the Padres are 12-12-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those matchups.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -220 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (-105 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -114 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Padres on Sept. 29 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 54, or 61.4%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 4-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -220 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 93 of their 160 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 84-76-0 against the spread in their 160 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have put together a 33-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56.9% of those games).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Padres have played in 159 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-74-4).

The Padres have collected an 82-77-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with 145 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .555. He's batting .291.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .232 with 22 doubles, 14 triples, 22 home runs and 72 walks, while slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Carroll has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .253 with a .463 slugging percentage and 99 RBI this year.

Christian Walker is batting .250 with a .333 OBP and 84 RBI for Arizona this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has an on-base percentage of .380, a team-best for the Padres. He's batting .280 and slugging .459.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is 39th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 161 hits, a team-high for the Padres.

Luis Arraez leads his team with a .391 slugging percentage.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head

9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/5/2024: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2024: 13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2024: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/6/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!