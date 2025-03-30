Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-3)
- Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and MARQ
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-126) | CHC: (+108)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Diamondbacks will call on Eduardo Rodriguez versus the Cubs and Matthew Boyd. Rodriguez and his team were 4-6-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Rodriguez and his team had a 4-3 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Boyd and his team went 7-4-0 against the spread when he pitched. Boyd and his team finished with a 5-1 record in the six games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (52%)
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline
- The Diamondbacks vs Cubs moneyline has Arizona as a -126 favorite, while Chicago is a +108 underdog on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread
- The Diamondbacks are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -194 to cover.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cubs on March 30, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks won in 55, or 61.8%, of the 89 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.
- Last season Arizona came away with a win 39 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 94 of their 161 games with a total last season.
- The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline 75 times last season. They went 36-39 in those games.
- Chicago went 22-23 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (48.9%).
- The Cubs combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-80-6 record against the over/under.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ketel Marte collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .372 and a .560 SLG last season.
- Corbin Carroll slashed .231/.322/.428 and finished with an OPS of .749.
- Last season, Josh Naylor finished with 31 home runs, 108 RBI and a batting average of .243 last season.
- Eugenio Suarez slashed .256/.319/.469 and finished with an OPS of .788.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner put up a .373 slugging percentage and a .273 batting average last year.
- Ian Happ hit .243 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 80 walks.
- Seiya Suzuki accumulated an OBP of .366 with 145 hits last season.
- Dansby Swanson hit .242 with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head
- 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/19/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/17/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/16/2024: 12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/15/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/17/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
