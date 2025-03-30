Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-3)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and MARQ

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

ARI: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)

ARI: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Eduardo Rodriguez versus the Cubs and Matthew Boyd. Rodriguez and his team were 4-6-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Rodriguez and his team had a 4-3 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Boyd and his team went 7-4-0 against the spread when he pitched. Boyd and his team finished with a 5-1 record in the six games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (52%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Cubs moneyline has Arizona as a -126 favorite, while Chicago is a +108 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -194 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cubs on March 30, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks won in 55, or 61.8%, of the 89 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Arizona came away with a win 39 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 94 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline 75 times last season. They went 36-39 in those games.

Chicago went 22-23 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (48.9%).

The Cubs combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-80-6 record against the over/under.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .372 and a .560 SLG last season.

Corbin Carroll slashed .231/.322/.428 and finished with an OPS of .749.

Last season, Josh Naylor finished with 31 home runs, 108 RBI and a batting average of .243 last season.

Eugenio Suarez slashed .256/.319/.469 and finished with an OPS of .788.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner put up a .373 slugging percentage and a .273 batting average last year.

Ian Happ hit .243 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 80 walks.

Seiya Suzuki accumulated an OBP of .366 with 145 hits last season.

Dansby Swanson hit .242 with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head

3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/19/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/17/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/16/2024: 12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/17/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

