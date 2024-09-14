Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (82-65) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-62)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: BSWI

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-154) | MIL: (+130)

ARI: (-154) | MIL: (+130) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166)

ARI: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 9-8, 4.42 ERA vs Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 7-5, 2.93 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Brandon Pfaadt (9-8) against the Brewers and Tobias Myers (7-5). Pfaadt's team is 14-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Pfaadt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-5. The Brewers have a 12-10-0 record against the spread in Myers' starts. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Myers' starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -154 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and Arizona is +138 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Brewers, on Sept. 14, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 49, or 64.5%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 24 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 146 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 78-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 55% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-27).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Milwaukee has a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-63-9 record against the over/under.

The Brewers are 76-70-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (134) this season. He has a .295 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Marte has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .231 with 21 doubles, 13 triples, 19 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.322/.480.

Christian Walker has been key for Arizona with 109 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .487.

Walker brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has put up an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .462. Both lead the Brewers. He's batting .279.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Willy Adames is hitting .249 with 29 doubles, 30 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 35th in slugging.

Jackson Chourio leads the Brewers with 127 hits.

Brice Turang has 22 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 44 walks while batting .253.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Head to Head

9/13/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/4/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/3/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/21/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/12/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/11/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/10/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/5/2022: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

