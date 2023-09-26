DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Washington Commanders, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (203 yards conceded per game).

Smith vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.26

9.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.38

67.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 32.6 fantasy points in 2023 (10.9 per game), Smith is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 59th overall.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith hauled in four balls on five targets for 28 yards, good for 2.8 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Washington this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Commanders this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed a TD catch by three players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Washington this year.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this year.

