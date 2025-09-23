DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 19th-ranked pass defense (213 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Smith, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Buccaneers.

DeVonta Smith Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.44

55.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 18.9 fantasy points this season (6.3 per game), Smith is the 44th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 146th among all players.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Smith put up 12.0 fantasy points, tallying eight receptions on nine targets for 60 yards and one TD.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Buccaneers have given up a TD reception by four players this year.

Tampa Bay has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

