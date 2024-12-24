DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will take on the 22nd-ranked passing defense of the Dallas Cowboys (223.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Smith for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you below.

Smith vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.01

58.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Smith is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player (116th overall), posting 107.4 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

In his last three games, Smith has totaled 197 yards and two scores on 21 catches (26 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 31.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) during that stretch.

Smith has been targeted 35 times, with 27 receptions for 240 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 36.1 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season so far was Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 17.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeVonta Smith let down his fantasy managers against the New York Giants in Week 7, when he mustered only -0.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed eight players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown reception by 22 players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Dallas has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to five players this season.

