DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith will be up against the 21st-ranked pass defense of the Chicago Bears (224.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

With Smith's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

DeVonta Smith Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Game Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.43

63.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Smith is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (85th overall), posting 93.4 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

In his last three games, Smith has hauled in 11 balls (on 23 targets) for 166 yards and one touchdown, good for 22.6 fantasy points (7.5 per game).

Smith has caught 26 balls (on 43 targets) for 433 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 55.3 fantasy points (11.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 24.3 fantasy points. He also had nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 183 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, when he posted just 0.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Bears have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Chicago has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.