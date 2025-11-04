DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith will be up against the ninth-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (197 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Packers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

DeVonta Smith Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.37

63.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 91st overall, as he has posted 70.8 total fantasy points (8.9 per game).

In his last three games, Smith has compiled 316 receiving yards and one touchdown on 19 catches (25 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 37.6 (12.5 per game) during that stretch.

Smith has grabbed 29 balls (on 37 targets) for 459 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 51.9 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during that timeframe.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, when he racked up 24.3 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching three passes on three targets for 16 yards (1.6 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Packers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have given up a TD reception by 10 players this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Packers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.