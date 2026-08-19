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DeVonta Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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DeVonta Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the 18th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 124.8 points a year ago (25th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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DeVonta Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points106.99922
2026 Projected Fantasy Points133.37015

DeVonta Smith 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 7 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Smith posted a season-high 24.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: nine receptions, 183 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cowboys1.633160
Week 2@Chiefs5.364530
Week 3Rams12.098601
Week 4@Buccaneers2.922290
Week 5Broncos11.41081140
Week 6@Giants4.954490
Week 7@Vikings24.31191831

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DeVonta Smith vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles threw the ball on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Smith's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
DeVonta Smith113771008410
Dallas Goedert82605911115
Marquise Brown744958759
Dontayvion Wicks463033224

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