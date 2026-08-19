DeVonta Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the 18th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 124.8 points a year ago (25th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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DeVonta Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 106.9 99 22 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 133.3 70 15

DeVonta Smith 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 7 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Smith posted a season-high 24.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: nine receptions, 183 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1.6 3 3 16 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 5.3 6 4 53 0 Week 3 Rams 12.0 9 8 60 1 Week 4 @Buccaneers 2.9 2 2 29 0 Week 5 Broncos 11.4 10 8 114 0 Week 6 @Giants 4.9 5 4 49 0 Week 7 @Vikings 24.3 11 9 183 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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DeVonta Smith vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles threw the ball on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Smith's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets DeVonta Smith 113 77 1008 4 10 Dallas Goedert 82 60 591 11 15 Marquise Brown 74 49 587 5 9 Dontayvion Wicks 46 30 332 2 4

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