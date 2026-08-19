DeVonta Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the 18th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 124.8 points a year ago (25th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
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DeVonta Smith Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|106.9
|99
|22
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|133.3
|70
|15
DeVonta Smith 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 7 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Smith posted a season-high 24.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: nine receptions, 183 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|1.6
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|5.3
|6
|4
|53
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|12.0
|9
|8
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|2.9
|2
|2
|29
|0
|Week 5
|Broncos
|11.4
|10
|8
|114
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|4.9
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|24.3
|11
|9
|183
|1
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DeVonta Smith vs. Other Eagles Receivers
The Eagles threw the ball on 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Smith's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|DeVonta Smith
|113
|77
|1008
|4
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|82
|60
|591
|11
|15
|Marquise Brown
|74
|49
|587
|5
|9
|Dontayvion Wicks
|46
|30
|332
|2
|4
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