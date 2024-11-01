Devils vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1

On Friday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Flames Game Info

New Jersey Devils (7-4-2) vs. Calgary Flames (5-4-1)

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-178) Flames (+146) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (63.4%)

Devils vs Flames Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Devils are +136 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -168.

Devils vs Flames Over/Under

Devils versus Flames on November 1 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Devils vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Devils, Calgary is the underdog at +146, and New Jersey is -178 playing on the road.

