Devils vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1
Data Skrive
On Friday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Flames Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (7-4-2) vs. Calgary Flames (5-4-1)
- Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-178)
|Flames (+146)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (63.4%)
Devils vs Flames Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Devils are +136 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -168.
Devils vs Flames Over/Under
- Devils versus Flames on November 1 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Devils vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Devils, Calgary is the underdog at +146, and New Jersey is -178 playing on the road.