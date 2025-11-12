Devils vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

The New Jersey Devils versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Blackhawks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (11-4-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TNT

Devils vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-164) Blackhawks (+136) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (52.4%)

Devils vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Devils are +152 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -188.

Devils vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Devils versus Blackhawks, on Nov. 12, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Devils vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Blackhawks, New Jersey is the favorite at -164, and Chicago is +136 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!