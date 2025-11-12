NHL
Devils vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12
The New Jersey Devils versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Devils vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (11-4-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: TNT
Devils vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-164)
|Blackhawks (+136)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (52.4%)
Devils vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Devils are +152 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -188.
Devils vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Devils versus Blackhawks, on Nov. 12, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Devils vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Blackhawks, New Jersey is the favorite at -164, and Chicago is +136 playing at home.