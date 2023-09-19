Desmond Ridder Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Detroit Lions and their 26th-ranked pass defense (268.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Ridder a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Lions? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Ridder this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ridder vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.91

13.91 Projected Passing Yards: 204.01

204.01 Projected Passing TDs: 1.27

1.27 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.92

13.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridder Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Ridder is currently the 20th-ranked fantasy player (31st overall), posting 29.3 total fantasy points (14.7 per game).

In two games this season, Ridder has compiled 352 passing yards (34-of-50) with two passing TDs and one pick, leading to 29.3 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 38 yards rushing on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Ridder put up 21.4 fantasy points, piling up 237 passing yards with one touchdown and one pick while chipping in 39 rushing yards and one TD with his legs.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Lions have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Lions this year.

Want more data and analysis on Desmond Ridder? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.