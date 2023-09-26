Deshaun Watson Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens
In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (200.0 yards conceded per game).
Is Watson a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Ravens? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Watson vs. Ravens Game Info
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 16.14
- Projected Passing Yards: 216.68
- Projected Passing TDs: 1.22
- Projected Rushing Yards: 29.95
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24
Projections provided by numberFire
Watson Fantasy Performance
- Watson is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 16th overall, as he has posted 53.5 total fantasy points (17.8 per game).
- Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Watson connected on 81.8% of his passes for 289 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions with 16 rushing yards on the ground, good for 21.2 fantasy points.
Ravens Defensive Performance
- Baltimore has not let a player register over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.
- The Ravens have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.
- Baltimore has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.
- The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this season.
- No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this year.
- The Ravens have given up a touchdown catch by two players this year.
- Baltimore has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.
- The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.
- Baltimore has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this season.
