Deshaun Watson Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (200.0 yards conceded per game).

Is Watson a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Ravens? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Watson vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.14

16.14 Projected Passing Yards: 216.68

216.68 Projected Passing TDs: 1.22

1.22 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.95

29.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Watson Fantasy Performance

Watson is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 16th overall, as he has posted 53.5 total fantasy points (17.8 per game).

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Watson connected on 81.8% of his passes for 289 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions with 16 rushing yards on the ground, good for 21.2 fantasy points.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has not let a player register over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Ravens have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up a touchdown catch by two players this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Baltimore has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this season.

