Deshaun Watson Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Tennessee Titans, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in the league (281.5 yards allowed per game).

Is Watson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Watson vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.24

17.24 Projected Passing Yards: 224.18

224.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.31

1.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.52

31.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Watson Fantasy Performance

Watson is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position (24th overall), posting 32.3 total fantasy points (16.2 per game).

Through two games this season, Watson has completed 38-of-69 passes for 389 yards, with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 32.3 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 67 rushing yards on 11 attempts with one TD.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watson put up 11.6 fantasy points, racking up 235 passing yards with one touchdown and one pick while chipping in 22 rushing yards with his legs.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Titans have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass versus the Titans this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Tennessee this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Titans this season.

No player has run for a touchdown versus Tennessee this year.

