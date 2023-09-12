Deshaun Watson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will take on the team with last year's 19th-ranked pass defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (222.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

With Watson's next game against the Steelers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Watson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Watson vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.49

16.49 Projected Passing Yards: 215.83

215.83 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.99

30.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Watson 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 85.5 fantasy points (14.3 per game), Watson was 34th at his position (and 140th in the league).

In his one game this year, Watson accumulated 20.7 fantasy points. He finished 16-of-29 for 154 yards, with one touchdown and one interception and has rushed for 45 yards on five carries with one TD.

In his best game last season, Watson picked up 21.9 fantasy points -- 9-of-18 (50%), 169 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 31 yards. That was in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders.

Watson recorded 17.6 fantasy points (19-of-29 (65.5%), 230 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 44 yards) in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his second-best game last year.

Watson accumulated 5.3 fantasy points -- 12-of-22 (54.5%), 131 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 7 carries, 21 yards -- in Week 13 versus the Houston Texans, in his worst game of the year.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 11.8 -- was in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints, when Watson put together this stat line: 15-of-31 (48.4%), 135 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Against Pittsburgh last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Steelers allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Pittsburgh allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Steelers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Pittsburgh let eight players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Steelers allowed a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Pittsburgh allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Steelers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

Against Pittsburgh last season, seven players rushed for at least one TD.

In terms of run D, the Steelers didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Deshaun Watson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.