Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 31st-ranked run defense (156.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Henry worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Bengals?

Derrick Henry Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.81

88.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.83

0.83 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.30

9.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 146.9 fantasy points in 2025 (13.4 per game), Henry is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 29th overall.

During his last three games, Henry has 47.4 total fantasy points (15.8 per game), carrying the ball 59 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 52 yards on seven catches (seven targets).

Henry has totaled 78.6 fantasy points (15.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 432 yards with five touchdowns on 99 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 54 yards on eight grabs (nine targets).

The highlight of Henry's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 28.2 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 169 rushing yards on 18 attempts (9.4 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derrick Henry had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, when he put up just 2.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 23 yards).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Bengals have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

Five players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Bengals this year.

