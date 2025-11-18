Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will play the New York Jets, who have the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (130.9 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Henry, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Jets.

Derrick Henry Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.60

79.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.73

0.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.99

13.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 36th overall, as he has tallied 126.1 total fantasy points (12.6 per game).

During his last three games, Henry has 38.7 total fantasy points (12.9 per game), toting the ball 57 times for 297 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 30 yards on six catches (six targets).

Henry has delivered 70.8 total fantasy points (14.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 102 times for 490 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 38 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

The peak of Henry's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 28.2 fantasy points. He also had 169 rushing yards on 18 attempts (9.4 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, when he managed only 2.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 23 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Jets Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Jets have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Jets this season.

New York has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this year.

The Jets have allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Jets this year.

