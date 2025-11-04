Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 20th-ranked run defense (122.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Henry a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Derrick Henry Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.32

78.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.68

0.68 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.81

9.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Henry is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player (44th overall), putting up 99.5 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

In his last three games, Henry has put up 44.2 fantasy points (14.7 per game), running for 312 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 64 carries. He has also contributed 10 yards on two catches (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

Henry has amassed 59.3 fantasy points (11.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 387 yards with three touchdowns on 87 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 26 yards on four receptions (eight targets).

The highlight of Henry's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he put up 28.2 fantasy points (18 carries, 169 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, rushing 11 times for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed just one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

