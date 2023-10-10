Derek Carr Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Quarterback Derek Carr faces a matchup versus the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league (226.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his New Orleans Saints take on the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more info on Carr, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Texans.

Carr vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.69

13.69 Projected Passing Yards: 230.95

230.95 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.13

7.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr Fantasy Performance

Carr has piled up 48.3 fantasy points in 2023 (9.7 per game), which ranks him 31st at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 67 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Carr has compiled 413 passing yards (54-of-81) for three passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 27.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed five yards rushing on four carries.

The high point of Carr's fantasy season was last week's performance versus the New England Patriots, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (15.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Derek Carr delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (3.2 points) in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 127 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Texans Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has not allowed someone to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Texans this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Houston this season.

The Texans have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

