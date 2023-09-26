Derek Carr Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 24th-ranked passing defense in the league (256 yards allowed per game).

Is Carr a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Carr vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.53

5.53 Projected Passing Yards: 109.20

109.20 Projected Passing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.06

4.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr Fantasy Performance

Carr is currently the 28th-ranked fantasy player at his position (68th overall), tallying 29.4 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Carr posted 8.1 fantasy points, racking up 103 passing yards with one touchdown and zero picks.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown catch by four players this season.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

