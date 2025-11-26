Delaware vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, versus the UTEP Miners.

Delaware vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Delaware: (-186) | UTEP: (+156)

Delaware: (-186) | UTEP: (+156) Spread: Delaware: -4.5 (-110) | UTEP: +4.5 (-110)

Delaware: -4.5 (-110) | UTEP: +4.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Delaware vs UTEP Betting Trends

Delaware has three wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Delaware has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this year.

Delaware has played 11 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

UTEP has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, UTEP has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Of 10 UTEP games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Delaware vs UTEP Point Spread

UTEP is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-110 odds), and Delaware, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Delaware vs UTEP Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Delaware-UTEP on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Delaware vs UTEP Moneyline

Delaware is a -186 favorite on the moneyline, while UTEP is a +156 underdog.

Delaware vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Delaware 26.9 73 32.6 122 54.8 11 UTEP 22.6 107 27.6 88 49.2 11

Delaware vs. UTEP Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

