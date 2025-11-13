Delaware vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens play the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Delaware vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread
Delaware vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Delaware: (-375) | Sam Houston: (+290)
- Moneyline: Delaware: (-375) | Sam Houston: (+290)
- Spread: Delaware: -9.5 (-114) | Sam Houston: +9.5 (-106)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Delaware vs Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Delaware's record against the spread is 3-6-0.
- Delaware is winless ATS (0-2) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been four Delaware games (of nine) that hit the over this season.
- Sam Houston owns two wins against the spread this year.
- Sam Houston has won once ATS (1-4) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Sam Houston has played nine games this year, and six of them have hit the over.
Delaware vs Sam Houston Point Spread
Delaware is favored by 9.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Sam Houston, the underdog, is -106.
Delaware vs Sam Houston Over/Under
A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Delaware-Sam Houston matchup on Nov. 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Delaware vs Sam Houston Moneyline
Delaware is a -375 favorite on the moneyline, while Sam Houston is a +290 underdog.
Delaware vs. Sam Houston Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Delaware
|28.8
|68
|31.2
|108
|55.2
|9
|Sam Houston
|17.1
|129
|38.2
|131
|52.7
|9
Delaware vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
