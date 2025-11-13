Delaware vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens play the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Delaware vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Delaware: (-375) | Sam Houston: (+290)

Delaware: (-375) | Sam Houston: (+290) Spread: Delaware: -9.5 (-114) | Sam Houston: +9.5 (-106)

Delaware: -9.5 (-114) | Sam Houston: +9.5 (-106) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Delaware vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Delaware's record against the spread is 3-6-0.

Delaware is winless ATS (0-2) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four Delaware games (of nine) that hit the over this season.

Sam Houston owns two wins against the spread this year.

Sam Houston has won once ATS (1-4) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

Sam Houston has played nine games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Delaware vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Delaware is favored by 9.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Sam Houston, the underdog, is -106.

Delaware vs Sam Houston Over/Under

A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Delaware-Sam Houston matchup on Nov. 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Delaware vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Delaware is a -375 favorite on the moneyline, while Sam Houston is a +290 underdog.

Delaware vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Delaware 28.8 68 31.2 108 55.2 9 Sam Houston 17.1 129 38.2 131 52.7 9

Delaware vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium

