Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Wideout Deebo Samuel is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (230.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Washington Commanders meet the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Samuel's next game against the Seahawks, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Deebo Samuel Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.29

51.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Samuel is currently the 25th-ranked player in fantasy (102nd overall), with 61.2 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

In his last three games, Samuel has grabbed 15 balls (on 22 targets) for 122 yards and one touchdown, good for 18.2 fantasy points (6.1 per game).

Samuel has tallied 205 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 23 catches (31 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 35.2 (7.0 per game) during that period.

The peak of Samuel's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, when he piled up 15.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Deebo Samuel disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, when he managed only 1.2 fantasy points (1 reception, 1 yard). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Seattle has allowed four players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this season.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Seattle has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to only one player this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD against the Seahawks this season.

