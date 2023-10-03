Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

In Week 5 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys, who have the second-ranked passing defense in the league (148 yards conceded per game).

Considering Samuel for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you below.

Samuel vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.34

10.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.98

59.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Samuel is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 59th overall, as he has put up 42.1 total fantasy points (10.5 per game).

During his last three games Samuel has been targeted 21 times, with 12 receptions for 192 yards and one TD, resulting in 35.8 fantasy points (11.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Samuel's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he posted 19.1 fantasy points (1 carry, 2 yards; 6 receptions, 129 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Deebo Samuel stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Arizona Cardinals, catching zero passes on targets for zero yards (0.6 fantasy points).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has not allowed someone to throw two or more TDs in a game this season.

Dallas has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Two players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Cowboys have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Dallas has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Cowboys have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

