Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (256.0 yards conceded per game).

Deebo Samuel Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.89

43.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

With 26.0 fantasy points in 2025 (13.0 per game), Samuel is the eighth-ranked player at the WR position and 47th among all players.

In two games this season, Samuel has been targeted 18 times, with 14 receptions for 121 yards and one TD, leading to 26.0 fantasy points.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Samuel hauled in seven balls on eight targets for 44 yardsone touchdown, good for 10.4 fantasy points.

Raiders Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two TDs in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Raiders have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

No player has run for a TD versus Las Vegas this season.

