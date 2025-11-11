Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a matchup against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league (207.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Washington Commanders take on the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Thinking about Samuel for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Dolphins? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Deebo Samuel Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.05

53.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Samuel is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 90th overall, as he has posted 74.5 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

In his last three games, Samuel has produced 14.5 fantasy points (4.8 per game), as he's hauled in 12 passes on 17 targets for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Samuel has posted 31.5 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 33 targets into 24 catches for 192 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Samuel's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, as he put up 15.6 fantasy points by catching eight passes (on 11 targets) for 96 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Deebo Samuel stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, grabbing three passes on six targets for 11 yards (1.2 fantasy points).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed only one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Dolphins this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

