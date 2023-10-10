DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

In Week 6 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), WR DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens, who have the third-ranked passing defense in the league (175 yards allowed per game).

Is Hopkins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Ravens? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Hopkins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hopkins vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.28

9.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.84

72.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Hopkins Fantasy Performance

With 35.6 fantasy points this season (7.1 per game), Hopkins is the 38th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 100th among all players.

In his last three games, Hopkins has caught 15 balls (on 24 targets) for 251 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 25.1 fantasy points (8.4 per game).

The highlight of Hopkins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts last week, as he posted 14.0 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeAndre Hopkins' game versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 4.0 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 40 yards on the day.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Baltimore has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Baltimore this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Ravens this season.

No player has rushed for a touchdown versus Baltimore this year.

Want more data and analysis on DeAndre Hopkins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.