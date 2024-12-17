DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 16 (Saturday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (196.9 yards allowed per game).

With Hopkins' next game versus the Texans, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Hopkins vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.17

47.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Hopkins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Hopkins is currently the 44th-ranked player in fantasy (144th overall), with 86.6 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

In his last three games, Hopkins has produced 8.3 fantasy points (2.8 per game), as he's reeled in seven passes on 11 targets for 83 yards and zero touchdowns.

Hopkins has been targeted 20 times, with 14 receptions for 165 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 22.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during that period.

The peak of Hopkins' fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he posted 20.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, DeAndre Hopkins' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just -0.2 fantasy points. He had one reception for -2 yards on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Texans have allowed 26 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Houston has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Texans have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

