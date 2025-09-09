De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins will face the New England Patriots -- whose run defense was ranked 23rd in the league last season (131.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Achane's next game versus the Patriots, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

De'Von Achane Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.60

72.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.01

22.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 27th overall and ninth at his position, Achane picked up 221.9 fantasy points (13.1 per game) in 2024.

Achane picked up 13.5 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had seven carries for 55 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 20 receiving yards on three catches (four targets) and one TD.

Achane picked up 25.0 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 70 yards -- in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Achane finished with 24.1 points (12 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD; 8 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD) in Week 9 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Achane accumulated 1.7 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 18 yards -- in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Achane recorded 2.9 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 15 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 4 versus the Tennessee Titans).

Patriots Defensive Performance

Last season, New England allowed just two quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Patriots allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against New England last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Patriots last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against New England last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Patriots last season, 24 players caught a TD pass.

New England allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Patriots allowed six players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, New England gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

The Patriots allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on De'Von Achane? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.