De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins will play the New England Patriots, who have the seventh-ranked rushing defense in the league (104.1 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Achane, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Patriots.

De'Von Achane Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.38

65.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.65

23.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 18th overall, as he has posted 255.8 total fantasy points (16.0 per game).

During his last three games, Achane has 38.9 total fantasy points (13.0 per game), toting the ball 45 times for 224 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 105 yards on 12 catches (12 targets).

Achane has 74.8 total fantasy points (15.0 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 74 times for 450 yards with three touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 118 yards on 13 catches (14 targets).

The high point of Achane's fantasy season was a Week 10 performance against the Buffalo Bills, when he put up 34.5 fantasy points (22 receptions, 174 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, De'Von Achane stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, rushing 12 times for 62 yards, with seven receptions for 29 yards as a receiver (9.1 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

New England has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed just three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of five players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown reception by 20 players this season.

Just three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus New England this season.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

