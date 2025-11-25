De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (123.5 yards conceded per game).

is Achane worth a look for his next matchup versus the Saints?

De'Von Achane Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.1

20.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 89.05

89.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.48

32.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 181.0 fantasy points (16.5 per game) rank him fourth at the RB position and 16th overall.

During his last three games, Achane has 61.6 total fantasy points (20.5 per game), toting the ball 57 times for 361 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 135 yards on 17 catches (21 targets).

Achane has amassed 86.5 fantasy points (17.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 510 yards with two touchdowns on 88 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 175 yards on 25 grabs (33 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Achane's fantasy season was a Week 10 outburst versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he came through with six catches and 51 receiving yards (34.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, De'Von Achane had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, when he tallied just 9.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 62 yards; 7 receptions, 29 yards).

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against New Orleans this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Saints this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

New Orleans has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

