De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane will match up with the 23rd-ranked tun defense of the Washington Commanders (134.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Achane for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

De'Von Achane Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.6

20.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.24

82.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.95

36.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Achane has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 16.5 fantasy points per game (164.5 total points). Overall, he is 13th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Achane has put up 60.2 fantasy points (20.1 per game), rushing for 308 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 54 carries. He has also contributed 114 yards on 17 catches (23 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

Achane has 97.0 total fantasy points (19.4 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 83 times for 518 yards with four touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 152 yards on 24 catches (34 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Achane's fantasy season so far was last week against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried 22 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 34.5 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on six targets) for 51 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, De'Von Achane let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, when he managed only 9.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 62 yards; 7 receptions, 29 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Commanders have allowed five players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of seven players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Washington has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

